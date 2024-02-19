The mother of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey says social media use left her daughter addicted to her phone and vulnerable, as she called on the government to do more to protect children from online harm.

Esther Ghey urged mobile phone companies to tighten controls over access to social media apps and unsupervised internet use, as she said the Online Safety Act does not go far enough in safeguarding young people against dangerous online content.

In an exclusive interview with Independent TV, Ms Ghey revealed her daughter, who was secretly visiting pro-anorexia and self-harm websites, was fixated by her mobile phone and withdrew from family and friends as her mental health deteriorated.