Brianna Ghey’s mother says she does not blame killer’s parents

The mother of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey has said she does not blame the parents of her daughter’s killers.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed the 16-year-old with a hunting knife after luring her to a park in a village near Warrington in February 2023.

Esther Ghey is now due to meet with Jenkinson’s parents but has insisted the meeting will be held privately.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday (15 February), Ms Ghey said: “ I don’t blame the parents. They have also been through something horrific.”