Brianna Ghey’s best friend shares anger at killers’ lack of remorse: ‘Pure evil’

Brianna Ghey's best friend has spoken of the anger she felt towards the schoolgirl's killers as they were sentenced for her murder.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were given life sentences for the “sadistic” murder of the transgender teenager.

Speaking after their sentencing, Amelia, who is also transgender, said: "It made me quite angry because of how they had no remorse whatsoever.

"Scarlett was sat there playing with toys and Eddie was on a word search book - they weren't paying attention to a single word the judge was saying... They are pure evil."