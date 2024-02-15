The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey believes tech companies should “take more responsibility for children’s welfare”.

Speaking to Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge on Sky News, Esther Ghey also said mobile phones should be made specifically for children under 16 to protect them from online harms.

Ms Ghey believes Brianna would still be alive if her teenage killers had been unable to access violent content as they plotted the murder.

“I’d like to see mobile phones specifically made for under 16s where they can’t access social media sites in the first place,” she said.

“Also, I’d like there to be a link to the adult’s phone, to the parent’s phone.”