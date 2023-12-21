Brianna Ghey’s mother commended after call for compassion for killers’ parents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of Brianna Ghey has been praised by a judge for her “fortitude and humanity” after she called for empathy and compassion for the parents of her daughter’s killers.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

After the teenage killers were convicted, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey called for “empathy and compassion” for their families as “they too have lost a child” and “must live the rest of their lives knowing what their child has done”.

On Thursday, trial judge Mrs Justice Yip warned anyone tempted to direct “vitriol or malice” towards the defendants’ families would be “acting against the express wishes” of Ms Ghey.

Speaking at Manchester Crown Court, the judge said: “Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey, expressly called for empathy and compassion to be extended to the parents of the defendants.

“That showed remarkable fortitude and humanity. Those who have seen the defendants’ parents in court over the last few weeks will recognise their suffering.

“Anyone who is tempted to direct vitriol or malice towards the defendants’ families would do well to recognise that they would be acting against the express wishes of Brianna’s bereaved mother.

“They might also question the part they are playing in society in the context of a case in which dark thoughts and hateful messages became enacted in real life.”

Relatives of the young defendants have already been subject to “threats and harassment”, Mrs Justice Yip told the court.

The judge also said the defendants have been identified online, though police have sought to remove any “offending posts”.