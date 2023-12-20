Brianna Ghey trial verdict: Teenagers found guilty of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A boy and a girl have been found guilty of the brutal murder of teenager Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.

The two teenagers accused, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, had denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing, described as “horrific” by detectives.

Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February (PA Media)

The four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court heard the pair had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned Brianna’s killing for weeks, detailed in a handwritten murder plan and phone messages found by detectives.

After a jury of seven men and five women convicted the two within five hours, the defendants are both facing mandatory jail terms for life. Trial Judge Mrs Justice Yip is yet to confirm the sentencing date.

The murder weapon used to stab Brianna Ghey to death (Cheshire Police)

Outside court, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, said: “I’m not sure fun is the word, but I think they killed her because they wanted to prove that they could, or that sort of thirst for killing. I don’t think there was any motive behind it so possibly, fun? Enjoyment is the right word.”

Mr Evans also branded the killers “arrogant” believing they would not be caught as girl X claimed the local police were “shite”.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor Ursula Doyle, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “This has been one of the most distressing cases I have ever dealt with. The planning, the violence and the age of the killers is beyond belief. Brianna Ghey was subjected to a frenzied and ferocious attack and was stabbed 28 times in broad daylight, in a public park.

A boy and a girl have been found guilty of the brutal murder of teenager Brianna Ghey (pictured) (PA Media)

“Girl X and Boy Y appear to have been a deadly influence on each other and turned their dark fantasies about murder into a reality. The extensive messages between the two, planning and plotting to kill people, talking of murder, torture and cruelty, were difficult to read. The messages provided a terrifying insight into the minds of the two defendants – but also revealed the detailed planning of their attack and subsequent attempts to cover it up.”

Boy Y has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and is non-verbal and girl X has traits of autism and ADHD. Both were described as intelligent, “high functioning” and coming from normal backgrounds.

Following the convictions, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey (pictured) told the BBC her daughter was “fearless to be whoever she wanted to be” (REUTERS)

Neither defendant, sat next to a social worker each and surrounded by six security staff filling the dock, made any visible reaction as the jury foreman delivered the guilty verdicts.

Boy Y’s mother’s head slumped down onto the shoulder of a friend sat beside her and began crying uncontrollably.

Girl X, wearing a pinafore style dress, spoke to her social worker and glanced at her parents leaving the courtroom. Boy Y, who avoids all eye contact, did not look over at his mother as he was led from the dock carrying his Sudoku puzzles book.

People leave floral tributes near the scene where 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found with multiple stab wounds (Getty)

The judge thanked jurors for their service on an “extremely difficult and, at times, distressing case”, excusing them from further jury service. She said: “You probably didn’t anticipate sitting on a case as emotionally difficult as this one.”

Ms Doyle added: “I want to thank Brianna’s family for the courage and dignity that they have shown throughout this case. I hope today’s verdict brings some solace, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Speaking outside court following the convictions on Wednesday, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey paid tribute to her daughter as “larger than life, funny witty and fearless”.

She said: “We miss Brianna so much, and our house feels empty without her laughter.

“To know how scared my usually fearless child must have been when she was alone in that park with someone that she called her friend will haunt me forever.”

Police forensics officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire following the murder of Brianna Ghey (PA)

Ms Ghey said her daughter’s killers have not shown “an ounce of remorse” and she has therefore lost any sympathy she previously felt for them, adding: “I am glad that they will spend many years in prison and away from society.”

Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said he was “so proud” of his daughter and would never stop loving her.

He added: “It is impossible to put into words how the murder of my child has affected me.

“I never stopped loving her and I never will. When she was little I remember the faces she would pull to make me laugh. The cheeky giggle, the funny dances are engraved in my memory. I knew she was going to be a star and the amount of support she received from the followers on TikTok proved this. I was so proud of what she could do.”

Nigel Parr, senior investigating officer from Cheshire Police said Brianna Ghey had been “betrayed”.

He added: “This was a senseless murder committed by two teenagers who have an obsession with murder. Brianna was a teenager who had her whole life ahead of her. Brianna trusted the female defendant, she was betrayed by someone she called her friend.”

Police attend the scene where 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found with multiple stab wounds (Getty)

Paying tribute to her family, he said: “I would like to thank the family of Brianna for having the courage to come to court and find out what happened to her. They have remained dignified and strong throughout proceedings.”

Paying tribute to her daughter ahead of the trial, Ms Ghey previously told The Independent: “She was very, very outgoing. A very high energy, funny, quick-witted child.”

Brianna’s headteacher said the teenager “didn’t live her life as a victim”, telling the BBC: “There was never any evidence of Brianna being bullied within school or out of school. Brianna was very much able to give as good as she got in that way.

“And I think what was really hard was that she was portrayed in the media as a victim and she didn’t live her life as a victim. She was someone that was loud and proud and confident in who she was.”

In the days following her death, hundreds of mourners joined vigils across the UK to remember the teenager. Some of those gathered in Warrington wore rainbow flags draped across their shoulders, laid flowers and wrote tributes on a placard that was placed in the town square.

Tearful family and friends paid their last respects at Brianna’s funeral, which was pink-themed, in keeping with the teenager’s colourful personality (PA)

The Labour MP for Warrington North, Charlotte Nichols, said the local community had been left “reeling”.

Speaking at the vigil, she added: “Trans lives matter and trans young people should have the fundamental rights to dignity and safety that should be universal human rights.”

Tearful family and friends paid their last respects at Brianna’s funeral, which was pink-themed, in keeping with the teenager’s colourful personality.

Prayers were said, asking for “the courage to love one another”, and saying Brianna will “endure no more suffering … you can be whatever you want”. Her mother wore a pink trouser suit, while Brianna’s pink coffin was borne in a carriage drawn by two white horses festooned in pink plumes.

The 16-year-old’s dream was to become famous on TikTok, and she loved to do make-up tutorials for her over 31,000 followers on the social media platform.