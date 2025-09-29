Mother charged with murder over deaths of her three children

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother has been charged with murder over the deaths of her three children.

Yasmeen Ali is accused of murdering seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash.

All three died in February 2024 after an incident in Blaise Walk in the Bristol suburb of Sea Mills.

Avon and Somerset Police said Ali, 43, remains in the care of mental health services.

She will appear in court at a later date, the force said.

Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out on the three siblings’ bodies, and revealed that they all died of knife injuries.

open image in gallery Mohammed Bash was the youngest of the three siblings killed ( Maha Haroun )

An earlier inquest showed they had injuries to their chests and necks, while Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “This has been an extremely complex and highly sensitive investigation, resulting in charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We know this incident has had a devastating impact on the children’s loved ones, those close to the family, as well as the wider Sea Mills community – a community which has shown remarkable resilience and kindness over the past 19 months.

“Our neighbourhood policing team will be available to speak to anyone who has worries or concerns as a result of this latest development.

“It’s vitally important we allow the court process to continue unhindered and we’d respectfully ask people to refrain from speculation and consider the impact of commentary on those who are continuing to mourn the tragic loss of three children.”

open image in gallery Fares Alfil Bash was the eldest of the children to have been found dead at the house in Sea Mills ( Facebook )

Andrew Pritchard, of the Crown Prosecution Service, added: “I have decided that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and she has a right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The earlier inquest opening was attended by the children’s father, Alfil Bash.

Speaking outside the hearing, he cried as he spoke of his devastation at the loss of his children and said he could not get his head around what had happened.

Mr Bash described his oldest son as a “genius boy” who loved football, singing and maths.

In late February, hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the three children.

Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact, but the watchdog said no investigation was required.