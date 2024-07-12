Clifton Suspension Bridge latest: Police release image of suspect after human remains found in suitcases
Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports on a man acting suspiciously at the Clifton Suspension bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday
Police have released images of the man they are searching for after two suitcases of human remains were found at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said they are still trying to identify the man in the picture.
A manhunt was launched after officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.
Officers arrived within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene, leaving a suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby.
A neighbour told The Independent that one suitcase was dumped on the bridge, with a second left in bushes.
The local said bridge security staff raised the alarm after they saw blood coming out of the case.
On Thursday night, the search continued in an area on the Leigh Woods side of the bridge, where the suspect was last seen heading on CCTV.
‘A very disturbing incident'
Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.
“The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involves specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.
“Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.”
‘No parallels actively being drawn’ with Jack O’Sullivan disappearance
Police have been in contact with the family of Jack O’Sullivan to “inform them of the incident” but said “no parallels are actively being drawn”.
The 23-year-old was last seen at about 3.15am on March 2 in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol.
Police helicopter and Coastguard helping force to locate man
A police helicopter and the Coastguard are helping the force locate the man, who was taken to the bridge in a taxi.
The picture released by police shows a black man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles and had a black backpack.
The force have urged people not to approach him and call 999 if he is sighted, but have said they are unaware of any current risk to the wider public.
Man ‘taken to bridge in a taxi,’ police say
Police said they have established that “the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi”.
Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said in a statement: “This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries”.
Locating man and identifying human remains are ‘immediate priority’
Avon and Somerset Police said their “immediate priority” was to locate the man and identify the human remains.
Officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.
They arrived at the scene within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.
Bridge staff raised alarm after seeing blood leak from suitcase
A neighbour told The Independent one suitcase was dumped on the bridge, with a second left in the bushes nearby, Amy-Clare Martin reports.
The local said bridge security staff raised the alarm after they saw blood coming out of the case.
Eyewitness saw man being chased by cyclist as he ran from bridge staff
An eyewitness said they saw a man being chased by a cyclist on Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday evening.
The person, who wished to remain anonymous, said they saw the man run down Burwalls, a residential lane leading to Rownham Hill.
They said there were two suitcases: the one left on the bridge appeared to have blood leaking from it, while the other suitcase was on the road just after the bridge on the Leigh Woods side.
The eyewitness added that the man who ran off was shouting in Spanish.
They told Bristol Live: “There was blood on the floor along the bridge.
“The man who had the cases ran from the bridge staff and I saw him being chased by a member of the public on a bike - he was shouting something in Spanish.”
