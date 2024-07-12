✕ Close Police release image of suspect after human remains found at Clifton Suspension Bridge

Police have released images of the man they are searching for after two suitcases of human remains were found at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said they are still trying to identify the man in the picture.

A manhunt was launched after officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene, leaving a suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby.

A neighbour told The Independent that one suitcase was dumped on the bridge, with a second left in bushes.

The local said bridge security staff raised the alarm after they saw blood coming out of the case.

On Thursday night, the search continued in an area on the Leigh Woods side of the bridge, where the suspect was last seen heading on CCTV.