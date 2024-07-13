Clifton Suspension Bridge latest: Police name suspect after remains of two men found in suitcases in Bristol
Metropolitan Police say more human remains have been found at a flat in west London
Police searching for a man in connection with two bodies found in suitcases in Bristol have named the suspect as Yostin Andres Mosquera.
Detectives, who previously released images of the suspect, say they have now identified him as Mosquera, a 24-year-old Columbian national.
Police also said they had uncovered more human remains during a search of a property in west London in connection with the investigation.
The Metropolitan Police said it believes the remains are connected to those found in Bristol, and that there are still two male victims.
Met deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine said: “This is a fast moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.
“Locating Yostin Andres Mosquera, however, is the priority and I appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.”
‘These are heavy what’s in them bodies?’ Passer-by jokes with suspects ‘carrying bloody suitcases' across bridge
Giles Malone told LBC another women, who appeared to be a passerby, joked with the suspects about what was inside the “tatty suitcases” found later to be containing human remains.
“Another lady started to help them and the lady who was helping them said ‘these are the heaviest suitcases I’ve ever lifted. What’s in them? bodies?
“We sort of semi-joked about it but they didn’t say anything.”
Both cases contain what is believed to be human remains, police said.
He described the bags as “old, tatty suitcases - two big ones”, and identified one of the men as “African-American” and the other as “white”.
He added: “I was coming across the bridge to go up to Long Ashton and my dad says [it was closed] because there was national news about some suitcases found.
“I immediately looked at my wife and said ‘I wonder if that’s a coincidence from last night’.”
Witness describes suspect being chased
University of Bristol student Reece Wright told the BBC he had been walking near the bridge with his girlfriend on Wednesday evening.
“As we were walking along and got towards the other end, we thought we could see blood on the pavement of the bridge,” Mr Wright said.
“As we kept walking further along, we went down and turned and heard commotion behind us and we saw a cyclist chasing after a man who was just running away.
“He was making a lot of noise. They stopped and the guy managed to get away.”
Mr Wright said one of the suitcases, which was blue, had two wheels broken off and “red stuff which we now know to be blood leaking out of the side near the zip, it was quite graphic”.
Suspect chased off by cyclist after ‘tatty’ suitcases found on Clifton Suspension Bridge
Witnesses have described how the man, who arrived at the bridge in a taxi, was challenged after the “tatty” suitcase was seen to be leaking blood.
He left the scene, reportedly chased by a cyclist, and made off in the direction of Leigh Woods, leaving the suitcase behind.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and discovered that the suitcase, along with a second located a short distance from the bridge, contained human remains.
Searches, including with the police helicopter and the Coastguard, have continued since the incident but the suspect is yet to be located.
Full statement from Avon and Somerset as search handed to Met
More remains found during search of flat in London
More human remains have been discovered during a search of a property in west London in connection with the investigation into bodies found near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday evening that officers had found additional remains while searching a flat in Scotts Road, Shepherds Bush.
Police believe the latest body parts are from the same two male victims discovered in Bristol and that the men are thought to have been known to Mosquera.
The force said it believes it knows the identity of the two men, although formal identification is yet to take place.
Breaking: Police name suitcase bodies suspect
Suspect flashes gold earring in new picture released by Met
Church opens doors for people to find calm after horror discovery
Leigh Woods & Abbots Leigh Parish Church said in a statement posted to Facebook: “We in the parish were so shocked and sad to hear about the incident involving the human remains in the suitcase on Clifton Suspension Bridge.
“If you or anyone you know would like to pray and light a candle, our church of St Mary’s Leigh Woods will be open to all on Sunday 14th July between 12.30 - 2.30.
“All will be very welcome to come and find calm within these walls. Please share this with anyone you think might wish to call in. Thank you.”
A man has been arrested in London after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, the Metropolitan Police said.
The 36-year-old is “not the same man” who is the subject of an ongoing police appeal, the force added.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man, aged 36, was arrested at an address in Greenwich early on Friday 12 July.
“He has been taken into custody where he remains. This is not the same man we are appealing for.”
A private ambulance arrived at the scene in Shepherd’s Bush at 6.30pm.