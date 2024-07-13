✕ Close Police release image of suspect after human remains found at Clifton Suspension Bridge

Police searching for a man in connection with two bodies found in suitcases in Bristol have named the suspect as Yostin Andres Mosquera.

Detectives, who previously released images of the suspect, say they have now identified him as Mosquera, a 24-year-old Columbian national.

Police also said they had uncovered more human remains during a search of a property in west London in connection with the investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said it believes the remains are connected to those found in Bristol, and that there are still two male victims.

Met deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine said: “This is a fast moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“Locating Yostin Andres Mosquera, however, is the priority and I appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.”