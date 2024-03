Parents of baby in court charged with murdering him in hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of a two-week-old baby have appeared in court charged with murdering him in hospital.

Daniel Gunter, 25, and Sophie Staddon, 20, are accused of killing baby Brendon Staddon at Yeovil District Hospital.

They are charged with murdering the baby boy on March 5 this year.

Gunter appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon, where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Staddon appeared before the same court on Friday morning.

Both defendants, of no fixed address, have also been charged with causing or allowing Brendon’s death.

That charge alleges that “being a member of the same household as and having had frequent contact” with Brendon, they either caused his death or did not protect him from a foreseeable “significant risk of serious physical harm”.

Brendon was two weeks old when he died at the hospital, where he was an inpatient, at about 5am on March 5.

Neither defendant was asked to enter pleas in relation to the two charges.

Presiding Justice Victoria McNiven told Gunter: “This matter is to go to the crown court.”

Avon and Somerset Police previously said officers were called to the hospital by staff.

An investigation was launched by the force’s major crime investigation team a short time later.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This is a particularly tragic case in which a very young baby has died, and our thoughts are with Brendon’s loved ones during this time.

Gunter and Staddon will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on March 11.