For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This is the first picture of the victim of an alleged fatal “race hate” stabbing as a woman is charged with murder.

Hubert Brown, 61, died from a stab wound after he was allegedly attacked in the St Paul’s area of Bristol on Friday afternoon.

Mr Brown, a vulnerable adult thought to be of Jamaican heritage, was described as a very friendly man, who was popular within the local community, The Independent has been told.

His family released the following tribute: “During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many.

“He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

A video sent to The Independent shows Mr Brown MCing at a sound system outdoor party as smiling dancers film him (Supplied)

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

“Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

“As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”

A video sent to The Independent shows Mr Brown MCing at a sound system outdoor party as smiling dancers film him.

One friend posted on Facebook: “I must say you were limited edition. You were full of energy, very entertaining and I used to be able to hear you a mile away but most of all you were harmless.

“Very, very sad to hear your life was taken today in St Paul’s Bristol. RIP my friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to you, your family and your friends during this very sad and difficult time.”

Another added: “I knew you as not a friend but as a bloody good friend and a gentleman when needed. Sad blessings to you and your family and may you rest wherever you may be. Goodnight old friend.”

A spokesperson for Black Equity Organisation said: “We’re so sorry to hear of this awful, inhumane and allegedly racist attack. Sending solidarity and our thoughts to the victims loved ones. We must stand together to prevent racist crimes from happening.”

Christina Howell, 36, from Easton, was remanded in custody before appearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday, said Avon and Somerset Police.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said at the time: “This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim’s assistance.”