A woman remains in police custody after police revealed a ten-month-old baby was among the three children found dead at a property in Bristol on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Monday morning that the victims were a seven-year-old boy, a three-year-old girl, and a ten-month-old boy.

Officers attended a concern for welfare call in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills at around 12.40am and discovered two young children, described as two boys and a girl by neighbours, inside the property.

They were pronounced dead a short time later.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody in hospital due to injuries where her condition has been described as “not life-threatening”.

The woman, named locally as Yasmine, is believed to be Sudanese and have lived at the address with her husband - although it’s understood he wasn’t at the home of the time of incident.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). It’s understood it is over contact made with the family.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen told reporters: ““I’d like to start by saying this is a terrible and deeply distressing tragedy in which three young children have lost their lives. Our thoughts are very much with the children’s loved ones who are going through an horrendous ordeal.”

She added: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but we believe the victims are a boy aged seven, a girl of three and a 10-month-old boy. Their next of kin have been informed and are being given all the help and support they need by specialist family liaison officers.”

A woman, who did not wish to be named, described the arrested woman as “lovely”.

She said the family had two boys, aged around eight and six months, and a girl aged around four.

“She was so happy when she had that little boy,” she said. “We were so happy for her, we came round and gave gifts. I’m very surprised because she was really gentle, really lovely.

“She always had a smile on her face. After the baby she was having a really hard time.”

She said the woman was Sudanese, as well as her husband.

Sea Mills Primary School announced it would be closed on Monday morning and reopen at 1.30pm.

A taxi driver said he had last seen the mother and her three children – who he believed were aged eight, four and one year old – two weeks ago.

He said: “She was happy. Her kids were all happy.”

The man said the family were part of the Sudanese community in Bristol.

He added: “She is a very nice person. It is very sad.”

More follows on this breaking news story....