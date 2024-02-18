Two teenagers charged with murder after 16-year-old stabbed to death in Bristol

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Bristol.

Darrian Williams died after being knifed in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city on Wednesday.

Police said he was attacked by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles.

After being attacked, the teenager ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured. He died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Sunday that two 15-year-old boys had been charged with murder.

The force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, while a new police operation targeting youth violence has also been launched.

Officers have met with headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance ahead of pupils returning to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools next week, while a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5224039827.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated