A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Bristol.

The incident took place in the St Philips area of the city on Wednesday evening, Avon and Somerset Police said. It comes after two other teenage boys were killed in the Knowle West area of the city in January.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were stabbed to death on the night of Saturday 27 January, with a dozen people arrested since then.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were killed in another area of the city (PA)

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to a report that a boy had been found injured on the A420 West Street. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

“The victim was attacked in Rawnsley Park by two people wearing masks who then left the scene on bicycles. After being attacked, the victim has then run to Stapleton Road where a motorist has assisted him before he collapsed in West Street.

“Detectives have now launched a murder investigation to identify those responsible and a critical incident has been declared.”

Officers continue to make enquiries this morning, including reviewing CCTV footage and there will be increased patrols in the area.

Bristol Commander, Supt Mark Runacres, said: “Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end.

“While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city.”

