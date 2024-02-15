Bristol stabbing – latest: Teenager dies in Rawnsley Park attack weeks after Mason Rist and Max Dixon killed
Police launch murder investigation after boy stabbed by attackers in masks on Wednesday evening
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Bristol by two people in masks as police launch a murder investigation.
The teenager was attacked in Rawnsley Park, near Easton, on Wednesday evening, with his killers fleeing on bicycles.
The boy ran to Stapleton Road to get help after the attack at around 6pm, but he collapsed in West Street and was aided by a motorist before emergency services arrived.
Medics tried to save the teenager, but he was pronounced dead in the St Philips area of the city.
The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city on the evening of Saturday 27 January.
Avon and Somerset police have launched a murder probe and a critical incident has been declared.
Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances.”
