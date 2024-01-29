For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys killed in a horrifying double-stabbing by a group of knifemen who fled the scene in a car have been pictured.

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to “lovely kids” Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were attacked in Bristol on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a murder investigation following the killings in the Knowle West area of the city. A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are in custody.

The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals - Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children - by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A mother who did not want to be named said she knew both Mason and Max through her daughter who attended Knowle Park Primary School with them.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15 (Supplied)

She said they were “lovely kids” and that the community had been left devastated by the news of their deaths.

“People are scared to be outside today,” she told The Independent. “It is complete shock. How can two kids be attacked like this in the place where they live?”

It comes after Max’s heartbroken sister Kayleigh posted an emotional tribute on Facebook on Sunday, which said: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are.

“You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken.

“I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you. “You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”

Tributes at the scene in Bristol (Alex Ross/Independent)

Kristy Kidd was first on the scene following the stabbing at around 11.20pm. The local resident told The Independent how Mason begged for help as she and her partner held him in their arms.

“I feel like I could have done more, I’m so broken,” she said. “I stopped the bus and everything. He fell into my ex-partner’s arms and then onto the floor. I gave him my blanket and pillow and stayed with him. It was only us out there then everyone came out. I saw his wound, which I can never forget.

“I didn’t even know there was another boy that had been stabbed until someone found him further up.

“He looked up at me and said ‘help’ and I hugged him. He was as white as a ghost. My head is such a mess right now it was horrible and I can’t believe they died.

“I want to let his family know that he wasn’t alone and me and my ex Scott stayed with him by his side.”

A vigil was held near the scene of the attack on Sunday, where people lit candles and placed flowers for the victims.

Tributes include flowers with messages reading “Mason and Max Rest in peace”, a sign stating “Stop knife crime RIP boys” and a note from Oasis Academy John Williams reading: “In loving memory of Mason and Max, gone but never forgotten”.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe fundraising page has been launched to “give these two little boys the send of they deserve”.

Football coach Scott Alden wrote a tribute to Max on Facebook: “I had the pleasure of knowing you and coaching you since you were a young boy, you were the cheekiest, happy, funniest boy a very talented footballer who loved his family and friends.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you, the world is a cruel and dangerous place now.”

More follows...