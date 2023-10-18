For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British Museum was the victim of “an inside job”, said its chairman George Osborne, who revealed “steps were taken to conceal” the thefts which happened over 20 years.

Mr Osborne was speaking at a session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday morning after around 2,000 items - including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass - were stolen from the museum.

The theft came to light after an individual purchased around 70 of the objects and then became suspicious, contacting the British Museum with his concerns they were stolen - but was told they weren’t, Mr Osborn explained.

Undeterred, the dealer raised the issue again last year, and the theft was eventually exposed.

Mr Osborn said: “We were the victims of an inside job by someone, we believe, who over a long period of time was stealing from the museum and the museum put trust in.

“There are lots of lessons to be learnt as a result of that, the member of staff has been dismissed by us. The objects have started to be recovered… We have changed our whistleblowing code, changed our policy on thefts… tightened up security on thefts.”

The theft of the items, which include gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones, and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, is being investigating by the Metropolitan Police.

Legal action is also being taken by the museum against a staff member who has been dismissed.

Mr Osborne, who apologised on behalf of the trustees for the incident, said: “If someone is entrusted by an organisation to look after something and they are the person removing those objects, that is hard for any organisation, and it was hard for the museum, where there is a trusting culture.”

He added: “If that trust is completely abused and as I think will become clear in the coming months quite a lot of steps were taken to conceal that, it wasn’t just that things were taken, records were altered and the like, it’s hard to spot.”

