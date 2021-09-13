The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder inquiry after a shooting in south London left one man dead and two women injured.

The incident took place on Ferry Mews in Brixton on Sunday evening. Paramedics were called just before 9pm to two people, a man and woman, with gunshot wounds.

The man, who was aged 27, was declared dead at the scene, while the woman, aged 29, was taken to hospital. Her injuries are said to not be life-changing.

Later on, a third woman, aged 26, took herself to a south London hospital with superficial wounds caused by the same incident.

Murder detectives are now investigating the shooting and have asked for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference number 7163/12SEP.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.