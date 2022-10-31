Moped driver killed in Brixton shooting incident ‘not the intended target’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A moped driver killed in a shooting incident in Brixton was not the intended target of the attack, police confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police revealed that a car chase had taken place in the Railton Road area when one of the cars collided with a moped killing the driver as a result.

“At this stage there is nothing to indicate he was the intended target. Tragically we believe he was out riding his moped when he get caught in this violent incident,” chief superintendent Colin Wingrove told reporters this afternoon.

Following the crash, a man from the car involved in the collision got out of the vehicle and was pursued by a male, armed with a firearm, from the second car. The fleeing male was shot and he died at the scene, police said.

The gunman later fled the scene and is still being pursued by officers.

The identity of the two victims has not yet been revealed but police are “confident” of who they are and have informed their families who are being supported by specialist officers.

However, a Deliveroo driver working near the scene said he knew one of the victims, who had been making his last delivery of the day when he died.

Paulo Silva, 42, described him as a “good boy” and “young” and said he had been planning to go to Brazil in December.

White forensic tents had been put up at the scene on Monday, where debris could be seen strewn across the road.

There were two crashed vehicles – a silver car which had lost one of its tyres and a moped.

A 322 bus was left parked within the police cordon.

The latest violence means four people have been killed in two shootings in five days in the English capital, after a separate incident in Ilford, east London on Tuesday that left two men dead and a third injured.

Haani Samuels, a 30-year-old electrician, who has lived on Railton Road with his girlfriend for six months, said he initially thought the noise was fireworks.

He said: “My girlfriend said, 'oh, is that gunshots?' And I initially thought, well, obviously not. But then it was followed by a big crash.”

Mr Samuels added: “I kind of came out and saw that there was shells from a bullet on the floor. We thought 'bloody hell'.

“We saw the ambulance delivering CPR on someone for quite a while, my girlfriend was quite upset. It's not something you want to see anywhere, but especially on your doorstep.”

Mr Wingrove said he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically lost their lives. This incident will cause a great deal of concern throughout the local community and across London,” he said.

“We are supporting specialist crime detectives, who are working at pace to confirm the specific sequence of events and identify and arrest those responsible.”

More follows...