Brent ‘murder’: Man, 21, stabbed to death in early hours in north London

A man was stabbed to death on a north London road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to Harrow Road, Wembley at 1.50 am to reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the scene along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS)

A 21-year-old man was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The fatal stabbing reportedly happened outside the Aura bar after a Halloween party which the victim is believed to have attended.

An eyewitness told MyLondon she watched paramedics perform CPR “for a long time” on the young man as they tried to save his life.

She recalled a woman at the scene who was “hysterical” and “was screaming ‘they murdered him’” repeatedly.

She added: “There were a lot of people gathered out there last night as there is a club called The Aura that people go to on the weekend.”

Two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have now launched a murder investigation.

A crime scene has been put in place and Harrow Road has been closed in both directions between Sudbury Roundabout and A005 Bridgewater Road.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 878/30Oct.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.