Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tube passenger attacked with machete relives terrifying moment he locked eyes with ‘Terminator’

Ambushed business consultant James Poritt says he was ‘singled out’ by Ricky Morgan during the attack in London

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 29 October 2022 10:04
Man attacks tube passengers with machete in terrifying footage

A business consultant who was attacked by a machete on a packed tube has told of the terrifying moment he “locked eyes” with his attacker.

Ricky Morgan, 35, hacked at James Poritt, 42, chasing him through carriages after he singled him the businessman on the evening of 9 July 2021.

Mr Porritt, left with a severe injury to his head and bone-deep cuts to his head and shin following the attack, is now unable to dress himself and had to give up his driving licence.

Ricky Morgan was caught on CCTV during the violent Tube attack

(British Transport Police/PA)

Describing the incident as a “horror movie” or the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film The Terminator, Mr Poritt told the Old Bailey Morgan “seemed very focused and relentless and he was just hellbent on doing what he was doing”.

Mr Poritt was en-route to meet his girlfriend and her father for a dinner in west London, when Morgan jumped on the train just seconds shy of the doors closing at Westminster.

Recommended

The two locked eyes for a split-second, jumpstarting the traumatic ordeal when Morgan took out his machete from his rucksack near Green Park station.

“He’d already singled me out,” Mr Poritt told the Daily Mail. “I found out in court that Morgan thought I was there with someone else, that I was having a conversation with them and in this imaginary conversation I had said: ‘Give it 20 seconds and then we’ll have him’.”

James Porritt was left with extensive ‘life-changing’ injuries after the attack

(PA)

The attacker was heard to tell horrified passengers: “This is not a terror attack, I only want him.”

The incident, caught on CCTV, went on for 20 minutes before Morgan was confronted by police and dropped the machete.

Morgan, of no fixed address, denied attempted murder on grounds of insanity but was found guilty by a jury on 20 May following two days of deliberations. He was also convicted of possessing a machete and a lock knife.

The defendant was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years at the Old Bailey on Monday for carrying out what a judge described as “every Tube traveller’s nightmare”.

Morgan was jailed for life after being convicted of attempted murder

(British Transport Police/ PA)

The incident, caught on CCTV, went on for 20 minutes before Morgan was confronted by police and dropped the machete.

Graphic footage showed Morgan shouting and thrashing with the machete inside the carriage as terrified passengers scrambled to get away.

Sentencing Morgan, Judge John Hillen told him: “Having watched many times during the trial the ferocity of your attack captured by on-board CCTV images, James Porritt is very lucky to have survived.”

Morgan, born in Newham, east London, told a psychiatrist he had been carrying the machete and lock knife around for some time.

The court heard Morgan had a history of low-level violence dating back to the age of 13. He had 26 previous convictions for 58 offences, including the more serious crime of discharging a sawn-off shotgun into a private house.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in