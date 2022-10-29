Jump to content

Man, 32, stabbed to death in early hours as south London residents ‘never feel safe’

The victim was found in Lambeth and died in hospital of his injuries

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 29 October 2022 16:00
<p>Police are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made so far </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Residents of an area in south London where a 32-year-old man died following a stabbing on Saturday morning have said they “never feel safe”.

The victim was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street in Lambeth and was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigations are ongoing as a crime scene remains in place at the scene. No arrests have been made so far.

One resident said violence in the area happens so often that he is considering leaving the area.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email maryam.zakir-hussain@independent.co.uk

Recommended

“It’s so normal that I don’t pay attention anymore,” he told MyLondon. “Every single night.”

A homeless man reported hearing a scream as he slept on the same road the stabbing took place, telling the news site he no longer feels safe there.

London Assembly Member for Lambeth and Southwark Marina Ahmad tweeted: “Very sad to hear of a stabbing and death of a man at approx 2am this morning, 29th Oct.”

An London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.09am today (29 October) to reports of a stabbing on the junction of Murphy Street and Frazier Street, Waterloo.

“We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a medic in a fast response car and members of our tactical response unit to the scene.

“We treated one person at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 718/29Oct, or Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

