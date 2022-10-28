Jump to content

Liveupdated1666980778

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Suspect who shouted ‘where is Nancy’ in ‘targeted’ hammer assault identified

Follow live for the latest updates on the assault of the Speaker of the House’s husband

Oliver O'Connell
Friday 28 October 2022 19:12
Comments

Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.

A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and identified as 42-year-old David Depape of Berkeley who has posted about rightwing conspiracy theories on social media.

Depape was armed with a hammer and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault. He reportedly tried to tie up Mr Pelosi.

US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating and have revealed he faces charges including attempted homicide.

This is a developing story...

1666980778

Rep Stefanik says criminal should be prosecuted to fullest extent of law

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik says the perpetrator of attack “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 19:12
1666980180

Paul Pelosi being treated for blunt force trauma to head and body

Citing two people who spoke on condition of anonymity, the AP reports that 82-year-old Mr Pelosi suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body and was being treated for bruising, severe swelling, and other injuries.

He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 19:03
1666980058

Pelosi cancels Saturday DC engagement

Speaker Pelosi will not be attending the Human Rights Campaign dinner on Saturday night in Washington, DC, as previously scheduled.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 19:00
1666979339

Depape posted about right-wing conspiracy theories on social media

CNN reports that the Paul Pelosi assault suspect David Depape posted about right-wing conspiracy theories on social media, including content about the 2020 election being stolen and Covid-19 vaccines.

Watch:

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 18:48
1666979158

Scalise ‘disgusted’ by ‘horrific assault'

House GOP Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot and seriously wounded by an anti-Trump domestic terrorist targeting Republicans during a practice for the Congressional baseball game, has expressed his disgust at the assault.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 18:45
1666978557

Suspect identified as David Depape

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott begins the press conference by identifying the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape.

The responding officers found the two men both holding onto the hammer which the assailant then “violently assaulted” Mr Pelosi with it. He was immediately apprehended and disarmed.

“The motive for this attack is still being determined.”

Depape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several additional felonies.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 18:35
1666978116

Report: Suspect espoused extreme right wing views on social media

The Wall Street Journal reports that the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi while looking for Speaker Nancy Pelosi espoused extreme right-wing views on social media, including conspiracy theories about Covid-19, according to a law enforcement official.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 18:28
1666977127

Threats against lawmakers have tripled

Threats against members of Congress have tripled since 2017 according to US Capitol Police figures. There were 9,625 individual threats in 2021.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 18:12
1666976943

Suspect tried to tie up Mr Pelosi, report says

Ahead of the press conference, CNN reports that the assailant tried to tie up Mr Pelosi “until Nancy got home”.

When SFPD arrived he told them he was “waiting for Nancy”. The network cites two sources.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 18:09
1666976249

Press conference iminent

Members of the US Capitol Police and FBI will join SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 17:57

