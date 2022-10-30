Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has shared a lurid conspiracy theory about what transpired the night of the violent hammmer attack on Paul Pelosi, in response to a tweet from Hillary Clinton.

On Saturday, former Secretary of State Ms Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.

“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result,” she tweeted.

“As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.”

Mr Musk, who completed his takeover of the social media platform last week, responded to Ms Clinton by pushing a conspiracy theory to his 112m followers that the incident that left the 82-year-old hospitalised with serious injuries was not what it seemed.

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” he wrote.

The Twitter and Tesla boss shared a link to an article which claimed – without any evidence – that Mr Pelosi was drunk and met his alleged attacker in a gay bar.

It is one of several far-right conspiracies that began circulating online almost immediately after the attack on the House Speaker’s husband – all the while the 82-year-old was in hospital undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.

Mr Musk’s decision to peddle a conspiracy theory about an attack on the family member of an elected official comes as questions are mounting over how content will be regulated on Twitter now that the billionaire businessman is at the helm.

Prior to the takeover’s completion on Thursday, Mr Musk had pledged to cut back on moderation of content in what he touts as a move to promote free speech.

This has raised speculation that users who were banned for making offensive or false posts could be welcomed back to the platform soon.

Within hours of the takeover, right-wing commenters began flooding the platform with debunked conspiracy theories with phrases including “Trump won” rising on the site, reported Fortune.