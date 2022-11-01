Paul Pelosi attack - live: David DePape expected in court as Ted Cruz slammed for pushing conspiracies
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family were ‘heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack’
Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi
David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him, Reuters reported.
Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called out by critics for propping up conspiracy theories about the violent assault on the House Speaker’s husband.
On Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against Mr DePape.
Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.
It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.
Capitol Police chief says ‘political climate’ requires more security for lawmakers after Paul Pelosi attack
The chief of the US Capitol Police says his agency requires added resources to step up protection for lawmakers after last week’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In a statement, Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger said his department had “engaged in a review” of the attack on Paul Pelosi by a hammer-wielding assailant who had sought to kidnap and assault Ms Pelosi, the longtime leader of House Democrats who is also second in the presidential line of succession.
He called the attack “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate” and said the department’s mission of protecting lawmakers has become “increasingly urgent” due to the “increasing number of threats against elected officials from city council members to federal judges”.
Andrew Feinberg has more details in this developing story here.
Rep Liz Cheney puts members of GOP on blast for responses to Paul Pelosi attack: ‘That’s not who we are’
Rep Liz Cheney reportedly put her fellow Republican colleagues on blast during an interview with PBS, where she relayed how disappointed she was that certain members within the GOP seemed to be openly mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband after he was attacked last week by a hammer-wielding intruder.
“I’m not sure I ever spoke to @SpeakerPelosi before I joined the J6 committee. She is a liberal, I am a conservative. But I think she is a tremendous leader. She is a leader of historic consequence,” tweeted PBS correspondent Lisa Desjardins, who was reportedly interviewing the vice chairwoman of the January 6 committee.
“The fact that Paul Pelosi was in ICU, had been brutally attacked, that there were members of my party mocking him. Members of President Trump’s family, mocking him, that’s not who we are. That is disgraceful,” said Ms Cheney, according to a follow-up tweet from the reporter.
Republican congresswoman appears to mock Paul Pelosi attack in tweet
Rep Claudia Tenney, the US representative for New York’s 22nd congressional district since 2021, appeared to mock the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a tweet over the weekend.
The Republican congresswoman, who is up for reelection this November, retweeted a photoshopped picture of the home of Paul Pelosi’s suspected attacker, David DePape, in which the front the Berkley, California residence is surrounded by a group of men wielding outlandishly large hammers.
“LOL,” wrote the New York congresswoman, while retweeting the meme.
CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski quote tweeted the GOP lawmaker’s tweet, alongside the caption: “A Republican member of Congress mocking Pelosi‘s husband being beaten with a hammer.”
Ms Tenney’s Democratic challenger in the race, Steven Holden, responded to the CNN reporter’s tweet and wrote that he was “seeing real traction as voters in the district see how unfit and extreme she is”.
“Getting a lot of support from Republicans!” he added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on Paul Pelosi conspiracy theories
Marjorie Taylor Greene showed no signs of backing down from peddling conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi on Tuesday, as the Georgia lawmaker tried to pivot the blame for the attack on the House Speaker’s 82-year-old husband for not owning a gun.
“David Depape was an illegal alien that overstayed his visa & should have been deported. If Paul Pelosi was a 2A supporting gun owner he could have shot the man that was trying to kill him,” tweeted the Republican lawmaker, one day after she’d defended Elon Musk for posting about a conspiracy theory that falsely claimed that Mr Pelosi knew his attacker.
“It’s dangerous Democrat policies that led to Paul Pelosi being attacked,” she added, seeming to ignore the reporting that showed that Mr DePape had begun trafficking in right-wing conspiracy fuelled blogs.
Last year, CNN reported, the 42-year-old posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen. In other posts, he included transphobic images and linked to websites that shared stories about Covid-19 vaccine conspiracies.
“The death rates being promoted are what ever ‘THEY’ want to be promoted as the death rate,” one post read.
Alex Woodward has more here on Mr DePape’s digital trail of extremism and far-right conspiracy theories.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.
Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.
News of her impending release was first reported by Scott MacFarlane at CBS News.
John Bowden has more details here.
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes Paul Pelosi attack conspiracies as video ‘threatening’ Nancy Pelosi resurfaces
Critics of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene are accusing the right-wing politician of championing a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband while some of the congresswoman’s since-deleted videos that show her calling for violence against the US House Speaker are resurfacing.
On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker took to Twitter to defend the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder posted – and deleted – a tweet that supported an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi.
Ms Greene took to the same social media platform on Monday morning to defend Mr Musk’s actions, writing in a post: “The same mainstream media democrat activists that sold conspiracy theories for years about President Trump and Russia are now blaming @elonmusk for ‘internet misinformation’ about Paul Pelosi’s friend attacking him with a hammer.”
“The media is source of misinformation,” added the congresswoman, who herself is known to traffic in conspiracy theories about election fraud, QAnon and Covid-19 vaccines.
Later, a since-deleted video of Ms Greene began to resurface which showed the GOP congresswoman suggesting Ms Pelosi be executed for treason.
Get the rest of the report from The Independent here.
Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake draws disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack
Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake seemingly joked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband as she campaigned in the state.
Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV anchor, was at an event in Scottsdale when she was asked about increasing school security.
“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.
The line got a huge laugh from the crowd, and the chuckling moderator found it so amusing he had to cover his face with his notes.
Graeme Massie has more details here.
Paul Pelosi attack: Everything we know about the ‘politically motivated’ assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband
On Friday morning Americans woke to news of a violent, apparently politically motivated attack on the home of one of the nation’s most powerful political figures.
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was taken to hospital after being allegedly beaten with a hammer by a man who broke into the family’s house in San Francisco.
The attack sparked anger, mockery, lurid conspiracy theories, increased security, warnings of a “heightened threat” from domestic extremists in advance of November’s midterm elections, and fears that the extreme rhetoric of far right groups such as QAnon is increasingly spilling over into violence.
So what happened at the Pelosis’ home in the early hours of Friday 28 October? Here’s everything we know.
California Gov Gavin Newsom claims Fox News can be partly blamed for attack against Paul Pelosi
California Governor Gavin Newsom said during an exclusive interview with CBS News that he believes Fox News can be, in part, to blame for fuelling dangerous rhetoric against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, after the latter was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder last week.
“I’ve seen the dehumanisation of Nancy Pelosi,” the California Democrat chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on Saturday. “I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanised like she has consistently.”
“They’re sowing the seeds, creating a culture and a climate like this,” the California governor added. “I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders.”
Watch the full interview at CBS News here.
Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories
Online observers were furiously calling on Sen Ted Cruz to issue an apology or retract a tweet where he seemed to be wilfully promoting a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday, the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.
In one of the posts, Sen Cruz had reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news outlets that Mr DePape had recently become engaged in posting on far-right political blogs.
In the hours after Mr Cruz shared those tweets, and in the light of the recent criminal complaint released from US District Court in Northern California, many people online began calling for the Republican lawmaker to respond with an apology.
“Where’s @tedcruz‘s apology?” asked on Twitter user while linking out to the arresting documents.
“You want to amend your lies and conspiracy theories, @tedcruz ? You owe Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi, the Pelosi family and America an apology for your disgusting tweets,” tweeted another user, while highlighting a section of the criminal complaint where Mr DePape stated he intended to break “her kneecaps” if he got a hold of Ms Pelosi and she lied to him.
