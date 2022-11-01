✕ Close Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called out by critics for propping up conspiracy theories about the violent assault on the House Speaker’s husband.

On Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against Mr DePape.

Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.