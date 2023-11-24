Businessman kidnapped and bundled in Audi while playing golf in ‘£10m blackmail plot’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rich businessman was reportedly kidnapped while playing golf on a course owned by aristocrat Lord Charlie Brocket in an alleged blackmail plot.

The man, in his 30s, was snatched by a gang of men as he was on a round with three women on one of the championship golf courses at Brocket Hall Golf Club near Welwyn Garden City in Herfordshire.

He was loaded into a Audi vehicle before being driven away, as members at the golf club looked on in shock.

The man was beaten up before finally being rescued by officers from Herfordshire Police, reports The Sun, which claims the gang was demanding £10m in cryptocurrency as part of a blackmail plot.

The incident, which happened on 24 October, has triggered a major investigation by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Brocket Hall is owned by Lord Charlie Brocket who has leased it to a German consortium (Getty Images)

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an incident that occurred at Brocket Hall Golf Club.

“It was reported that shortly after 4pm a man in his 30s at the club was approached by a number of men. He was taken by force in an Audi which left the scene.

“The man was subsequently recovered safely and an investigation launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

“This is a sensitive and complex investigation that remains active at this time and as a result we cannot comment further at this stage.”

Lord Charlie Brocket inherited Brocket Hall and has since leased it out to a consortium (PA)

A 35-year- old has been charged with kidnap, blackmail and causing grevious bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident. Tianfu Guo will appear at St Albans Crown Court on 28 November.

The 543-acre Brocket Hall estate, which has two golf courses that opened in 1992 and 1999, was inherited by Lord Charlie Brocket, who has leased it out to a German consortium for 50 years.