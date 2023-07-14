For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with murdering two women more than a year apart, including one who remains missing after being seen in an off licence last month.

Naomi Hunte, 41, was stabbed to death at an address in Greenwich, southeast London, on Valentine’s Day last year. A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as a stab wound.

A second woman, Fiona Holm, 48, was last seen leaving a shop in Bromley on 20 June this year, and has not been heard from since. She was reported missing on 29 June with her disappearance was initially treated as a missing person’s investigation.

Due to the out-of-character nature of her disappearance and the amount of time since she was last seen alive in Verdant Lane, the Metropolitan Police are now treating it as a murder investigation.

Carol Cooper, 65, was initially arrested on 18 February 2022 on suspicion of Ms Hunte’s murder and was bailed pending further inquiries before being released under investigation.

He was not on bail when he was re-arrested on 11 July on suspicion of Holm’s murder and has since been charged with the murders of both women.

Police said Cooper was known to both women and searches are ongoing to find Holm’s body at addresses and open areas in southeast London.

The families of both women have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.

Cooper, of Broadfield Road, SE6, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court later on Friday.

Anyone with information about Ms Holm’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 22MIS023317.