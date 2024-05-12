Family pay tribute to grandmother, 66, stabbed to death at London bus stop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



This is the first picture of an NHS worker stabbed to death on a London high street in broad daylight.

Anita Mukhey, 66, was knifed repeatedly in Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware, at 11.50am on Thursday.

Her family released a statement through the Metropolitan Police alongside a heartbreaking picture of Mrs Mukey smiling and holding a grandchild.

They said: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a medical secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

An invite to a Sunday memorial service in her honour told of the community’s “deep regret” at Mrs Mukhey’s passing and revealed that she left behind a husband, Hari, daughter, Laila, son, Dev, and two grandchildren.

A family friend told The Mirror: “A 66-year-old grandma who looked after her grandchildren and helped her children to now die? It’s an absolute tragedy. We’re turning into a lawless society, it’s as if there’s no value for life in this society.

“It’s too close. A 66-year-old woman, it’s unfathomable. We were all very upset when we heard. Anita was a good neighbour, we would see each other and talk in the street.

“She’s lovely, I feel sorry for the family as they’re gonna be left for that trauma forever. Her children are grown up and she’s brought them up brilliantly, they have excellent careers. They are such lovely children and a peaceful family, they never said a bad word to anybody.”

Police speak to members of the public at a bus stop near the scene where Ms Mukhey was fatally stabbed ( PA Wire )

The Metropolitan Police urged people not to share “enormously distressing” footage of the incident online.

On Saturday, in a post on X, a police spokesperson said: “A small number of social media users have posted graphic footage of the attack.

“It is enormously distressing for grieving families. We ask that these posts are deleted and others not to share them.”

The Met Police said the attack was an “isolated incident” and no further suspects were being sought.

Jalal Debella, 22, from Colindale, has been charged with her murder. He did not enter a plea at Willesden Magistrates’ Court and will appear again at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.