Hertfordshire Constabulary want to speak to Kyle Clifford, 26, in connection with the deaths ( Hertfordshire Constabulary )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have launched a manhunt following a triple murder in Hertfordshire.

Three women were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property in Bushey on Tuesday evening.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the women – who are believed to be related – died at the scene in Ashlyn Close shortly after emergency services arrived just before 7pm, Hertfordshire Police said.

Police have been searching through the night for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area. It is believed he could be in Hertfordshire or north London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon,” said Detective Superintendent Rob Hall.

He added: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.”