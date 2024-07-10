Bushey manhunt latest: Police warn of ‘armed’ suspect after three women killed at home in Hertfordshire
Public warned not to approach suspect who may be in possession of a weapon
Louise Thomas
Editor
Police have launched a manhunt following a triple murder in Hertfordshire.
Three women were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property in Bushey on Tuesday evening.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the women – who are believed to be related – died at the scene in Ashlyn Close shortly after emergency services arrived just before 7pm, Hertfordshire Police said.
Police have been searching through the night for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area. It is believed he could be in Hertfordshire or north London.
“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon,” said Detective Superintendent Rob Hall.
He added: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.”
Air ambulance pictured in Bushey on Tuesday
An air ambulance was pictured in Bushey on Tuesday, according to a resident who shared the below image with the Watford Observer on social media:
Local officials express ‘deep shock and sadness’ after three women killed
Local councillors have expressed their “deep shock and sadness” at the suspected triple murder in Bushey on Tuesday.
Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews and Paul Richards said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place in the heart of our local community.
“As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and condolences to their families and all those affected. We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to the inquiry to contact police.”
Witnesses urged to come forward
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Ashlyn Close between midday and 7pm on Tuesday and who may have witnessed anything related to their investigation to come forward.
Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “Our inquiries will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened.
“But I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.”
Mapped: Police called to Ashlyn Close, Bushey
The three women believed to have been murdered were found with serious injuries at a property on Ashlyn Close on Tuesday evening, police said.
Members of the public have been urged not to approach 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, with police warning he may still be in possession of a weapon.
Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.
“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.”
Breaking: Police launch urgent manhunt after three women killed
Detectives are hunting for a man in connection with the deaths of three women.
Officers were called to Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, just before 7pm on Tuesday and found three seriously injured women. They all died at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police has been searching overnight for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London.
Our crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin has the breaking report:
The three women are believed to be related to one another, police said
We’ll be using this blog to provide you with the latest updates as police hunt a man wanted in connection with a triple murder in Bushey on Tuesday night.