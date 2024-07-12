✕ Close ‘He may still be armed’: Public urged not to approach Bushey murder suspect Kyle Clifford

Police investigating the murders of the wife and two of the daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt say they have recovered a crossbow.

Following an extensive manhunt, armed police found suspect Kyle Clifford in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old is still in hospital being treated for serious injuries, Hertfordshire Constabulary say.

Clifford’s older brother, Bradley, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for murder, after he ran over and killed a moped driver who threw a bottle at his Ford Mustang.

Police searching a house in Enfield linked to Bradley Clifford have seized what appeared to be two computer hard drives and two document bags.

Carol Hunt, 61, along with Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were described by devastated friends and neighbours as “beautiful souls” and “the loveliest, gentlest family” after they were discovered with fatal wounds at their home in Bushey.

During the manhunt, police warned the public not to approach him.

