John Hunt family latest: Crossbow recovered as suspect Kyle Clifford remains in hospital in serious condition
Police searching house in Enfield linked to suspect’s jailed brother, Bradley Clifford, seize computer hard drives
Louise Thomas
Editor
Police investigating the murders of the wife and two of the daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt say they have recovered a crossbow.
Following an extensive manhunt, armed police found suspect Kyle Clifford in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old is still in hospital being treated for serious injuries, Hertfordshire Constabulary say.
Clifford’s older brother, Bradley, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for murder, after he ran over and killed a moped driver who threw a bottle at his Ford Mustang.
Police searching a house in Enfield linked to Bradley Clifford have seized what appeared to be two computer hard drives and two document bags.
Carol Hunt, 61, along with Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were described by devastated friends and neighbours as “beautiful souls” and “the loveliest, gentlest family” after they were discovered with fatal wounds at their home in Bushey.
During the manhunt, police warned the public not to approach him.
No physical contact with suspect by police - IOPC
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it received a mandatory referral from the Metropolitan Police after suspect Kyle Clifford was found by officers with serious injuries in Enfield, but was satisfied no investigation was needed.
A spokesperson said: “Based on the evidence provided, there does not appear to have been any physical contact with Mr Clifford at the time he was seriously injured. Therefore, we were satisfied the matter does not require investigation and it has been returned to the force to deal with.”
Floral tributes
Messages were left on floral tributes in the road in Bushey where Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were killed in a suspected crossbow attack at their home.
How easy is it to buy a crossbow?
Deadly crossbows can be easily bought online for as little as £50, writes Jabed Ahmed:
How easy is it to buy a crossbow online - and is it legal?
Under The Crossbow Act 1987, it is illegal to own a crossbow if you are under 18 but there is no requirement for a licence for adults
Minute’s silence at Newmarket
Newmarket fell silent for a minute before the opening day of the July Festival as racing showed its support for commentator John Hunt.
His media colleagues and friends joined members of the weighing room in the paddock to pay their respects.
Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I’d just like to say also that all of our thoughts are with John Hunt, it was a very sad day yesterday.
“All of our thoughts, in racing and of Godolphin, are with John at this time.”
Jockeys at the fixture sported black armbands, and jockey Oisin Murphy added: “We had a minute’s silence before the first race. To John Hunt and all his family and friends, I am really very sorry for what happened and we’re all thinking about you.”
Carol Hunt was sweetest person you could meet, says friend
A childhood friend of Carol Hunt, who was one of three women killed in a crossbow attack in Bushey on Wednesday, has described her as a “beautiful person”.
Lea Holloway, 60, said she had known Mrs Hunt since she was 16.
Speaking outside St James’ Church on Thursday after a vigil for Mrs Hunt and her daughters, she said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.
“I was there the night she met John. It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.
“It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”
Kyle Clifford 'served briefly in Queen’s Dragoon Guards’
Suspect Kyle Clifford served briefly in the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.
According to the Mail Online, he served in the Queen’s Dragoon Guards for a short time before dropping out.
The British Army website states that the regiment has specialised in reconnaissance since its formation in 1685.
Watch: Police search house linked to suspect’s brother
Hannah was fantastic therapist, say colleagues
Colleagues of Hannah Hunt at the Anti-Ageing Clinic in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said it was with “deep regret and sadness” that they learnt of the “horrific” murder of their skin therapist Hannah.
The Facebook post added: “She was a fantastic therapist and clients loved her.
“We send our condolences and prayers to her Dad, sister and family.
“She was very much a part of our team. Please bear with us at this terrible time.”
Grief washes over quiet, leafy Bushey
Grief washes over quiet, leafy town as three women murdered in ‘tremendous tragedy’
Tributes pour in for ‘gentle, beautiful, friendly’ Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt after suspect Kyle Clifford captured
Louise Hunt’s final social media repost praised ‘women who leave’
The final tweet shared on Louise Hunt’s X account praised “women who leave”.