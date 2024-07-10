Support truly

Horror, shock and grief have engulfed a quiet, leafy community in Hertfordshire after three women were murdered in their own home in a terrifying attack involving a crossbow.

Tributes have been pouring in for the “gentle, beautiful, friendly” Hunt family after mother Carol, 61, and daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were killed in a “targeted” incident in their usually peaceful cul-de-sac Ashlyn Close in Bushey on Tuesday evening.

Armed police have now captured suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, following a major manhunt. Detectives said the 26-year-old was found with injuries and was receiving medical treatment after he was apprehended in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon.

BBC racing commentator John Hunt – husband of Carol and father to beautician Hannah and Louise, a dog groomer – has been left behind to grapple with the devastating loss of three family members, whose identities were confirmed by the broadcaster. He and Carol are understood to have a third daughter.

Shocked and distraught local residents paid tribute to the three victims as “beautiful souls” and told The Independent of often seeing the family out walking their dogs together in the local area.

Dog groomer Louise Hunt (left), Carol Hunt (centre), and beautician Hannah Hunt ( Handout )

Among them are Simon and Tracey Bowler, who described the Hunts as “nice and friendly” neighbours who would always wave and say “hello” as they walked their dogs past the Bowler family’s house.

Fighting back tears, Ms Bowler, who has lived in Bushey for more than a decade and knows Mr Hunt through the local gym, spoke of how “emotional” and “overwhelming” it has been. Describing the area as “quiet and residential”, Mr Bowler said: “The neighbourhood hasn’t stopped being a neighbourhood – it’s just really sad.”

Neighbour Su Kehinde, 60, who laid flowers at a makeshift tribute in the area on Wednesday, said: “They were the loveliest, gentlest family. They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls.”

Armed police have now captured murder suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, following a major manhunt ( PA Wire )

Her daughter April, 32, said that Hannah “always had a smile” and was “hard-working, a hard grafter and really gentle”.

A friend of Louise Hunt, who knew her from their time at school, praised her as “really sweet, very kind, always a positive person”. He told BBC News: “I can’t think of anything bad to say about her – a really lovely person all round, a super hard-working person.”

Derek Turner, a neighbour on Ashlyn Close, described the three women’s deaths as a “tremendous tragedy”.

BBC racing commentator John Hunt with his wife Carol who was killed alongside their daughters Hannah and Louise ( Supplied )

After having lived in “peaceful and quiet” Bushey for more than 30 years, Mr Turner said the incident has sparked concern. “We don’t really have things like this happen round here,” he said, describing the area as one with a tight-knit community, beloved by residents, many of whom have lived in the town for years. “You can never imagine that would happen in your street,” he said.

Another neighbour said she grew up with the Hunt family and played with Louise and Hannah when they were all children. Describing the family as “super nice and friendly”, the 22-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, added that, more recently, she would see John and Carol out dog-walking. “I feel so bad for the dad,” said the family friend. “I saw him just two weeks ago.”

Floral tributes were piling up by the Ashlyn Close road sign on Wednesday, as mourners arrived crying and holding hands before placing their bouquets and messages at the scene. One tribute addressed to the three women read: “I wish none of this was real. I wish I could hug you all, and tell you how much you meant to me. I wish you could hug each other. Love you forever.” Another message said: “Words cannot express how devastated I am that you’re gone. The most gentle beautiful family. Forever loved.”

A woman delivers floral tributes near to the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Police officers looked on from the edge of the cordon at the top of the victims’ road, with one also seen leaving a flower tribute. Police cars and vans were parked along Ashlyn Close as the triple murder investigation continues.

Officers were called to the cul-de-sac just before 7pm on Tuesday after neighbours heard screams from the four-bedroom detached family home. The three women were found seriously injured and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man walking close to the scene with his two young children on Wednesday said: “It’s just devastating. It’s shocking to hear in an area where you just want to raise your children and have a nice, happy life.”

Forensic officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Describing Bushey as “so peaceful and quiet”, another local resident said: “It’s just heartbreaking. It’s frightening to have it at the doorstep.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary hunted overnight for Clifford, from the Enfield area. Detectives had issued a direct plea to Clifford to contact police on Wednesday as they warned members of the public not to approach him and dial 999.

Armed officers were seen raiding a flat in Enfield and swarming a cemetery, with a nearby primary school put on lockdown, before police confirmed he had been located that afternoon. The force said no shots were fired by police in the search for Clifford, who was feared to be armed with a crossbow.

A woman delivers floral tributes near to the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire ( PA )

Footage captured by Sky News appeared to show him being stretchered out of Lavender Hill cemetery before being loaded into an ambulance.

Clifford, who is said to be known to the Hunt family, left the British Army in 2022 following a brief period of service, The Independent understands.

A former army boss told The Sun that he was “immature for his age and had a bit of a chip on his shoulder”, adding that he worked in private security after leaving the force.

In a note to Mr Hunt’s colleagues at BBC 5 Live, the broadcaster offered its condolences and described the tragedy as “utterly devastating”.