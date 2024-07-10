✕ Close ‘He may still be armed’: Public urged not to approach Bushey murder suspect Kyle Clifford

The three victims in a triple murder in Hertfordshire are the wife and two daughters of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt.

Three women – aged 25, 28 and 61 – were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property in Bushey on Tuesday evening.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the women died at the scene in Ashlyn Close shortly after emergency services arrived just before 7pm, Hertfordshire Police said.

They were the wife of John Hunt, Carol, along with two of their daughters, the BBC confirmed in a post on the broadcaster’s news website.

Police have been searching through the night for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area, with an extensive manhunt now under way in Hertfordshire and north London. He is wanted in connection with the triple murder, police said.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach him as he may be carrying a crossbow potentially used in the triple murder alongside other weapons, according to police.

