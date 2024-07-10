Kyle Clifford latest: Triple murder victims were wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt
Police manhunt in Hertfordshire and north London for 26-year-old suspect Kyle Clifford
The three victims in a triple murder in Hertfordshire are the wife and two daughters of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt.
Three women – aged 25, 28 and 61 – were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property in Bushey on Tuesday evening.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the women died at the scene in Ashlyn Close shortly after emergency services arrived just before 7pm, Hertfordshire Police said.
They were the wife of John Hunt, Carol, along with two of their daughters, the BBC confirmed in a post on the broadcaster’s news website.
Police have been searching through the night for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area, with an extensive manhunt now under way in Hertfordshire and north London. He is wanted in connection with the triple murder, police said.
Members of the public have been urged not to approach him as he may be carrying a crossbow potentially used in the triple murder alongside other weapons, according to police.
Deaths of Carol Hunt and her two daughters ‘utterly devastating’, says BBC
As part of a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the broadcaster described the incident which involved the deaths of Carol Hunt her two daughters as “utterly devastating”. Carol is the wife of racing commentator John Hunt.
The note read: “The news today about John Hunt‘s family is utterly devastating.
“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”
Pictured: Aerial view of scene where Carol Hunt and two of her daughters were killed
An aerial view of the scene at Ashlyn Close in Bushey where John Hunt’s wife, Carol, and two of her daughters were killed.
A manhunt is still ongoing for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area. He is wanted in connection with the triple murder, police said.
Messages of condolence posted on social media by racing world
Messages of condolence were posted on social media by figures from the racing world after BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt’s wife, Carol, and two of their daughters were killed.
ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman wrote in an entry on X, formerly Twitter: “No words needed for what has happened to HuntyCaller and family today.
“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you.”
The Amateur Jockeys Association of Great Britain and Beverley Racecourse were among others sending their sympathies.
Neighbours ‘shocked and horrified’ by deaths
Neighbour Jill Philips, 70, said she was “shocked and horrified” to learn about the killings.
Ms Philips told The Independent: “Nothing like this has ever happened around here before.
“As neighbours, we are just shattered. We are shocked and horrified. I can’t imagine to think how their family are coping.”
Watch: Public urged not to approach Bushey murder suspect Kyle Clifford
Pictured: Carol Hunt with BBC commentator husband John
As we reported earlier, the three women killed in a crossbow attack in Bushey, Hertfordshire, are Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt and two of their daughters.
The BBC confirmed that Mr Hunt’s wife and two daughters had died, in a post on the broadcaster’s news website. Mr Hunt is pictured below with his wife Carol.
Police have issued a direct plea to potentially armed triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford to “make contact” as the manhunt continues.
Clifford, from Enfield, north London, is wanted over the deaths of the women, aged 25, 28 and 61, who were found fatally injured in a house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just after 7pm on Tuesday.
Home secretary Yvette Cooper kept ‘fully updated’ as manhunt continues
Home secretary Yvette Cooper said she is being fully updated on the ongoing manhunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford.
Posting on X, she said: “The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community.
“I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support @HertsPolice with any information about this case.”
Victims were wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt
The three women killed in Bushey on Tuesday are the wife and two daughters of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt.
Three women – aged 25, 28 and 61 – were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property on Tuesday evening, believed to be the home of Mr Hunt, who has a wife and three daughters.
Emergency services on scene as police hunt Kyle Clifford
Resident says he was told to stay indoors due to fears of ‘man on the loose with crossbow'
Simon Powler, 49, a tennis coach who lives nearby to the scene in Bushey, said: “I got told to go inside because a man might be on the loose with a crossbow.”
Asked how he felt about the situation, he said: “I’m a realist about what goes on behind closed doors.
“It’s shocking though – I do boast about the fact that we live close enough to Watford to walk, and close to London. And while it’s really freaky and sad, we still live in a nice area.
“I don’t know what’s made that person tip over the edge.”