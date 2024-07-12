Bushey triple murder victim Hannah Hunt’s boyfriend pays tribute to ‘love of my life’

Support truly

The boyfriend of Hannah Hunt has paid tribute to “the love of my life” who was “stolen from me too soon” as the country reels from the murder of a BBC racing commentator’s wife and two daughters.

Hannah, aged 28, Louise, 25, and their mother Carol, 61, were found with fatal injuries at their home in Bushey on Tuesday evening, with an extensive manhunt launched for a 26-year-old male suspect, who was discovered by police in a cemetery in Enfield and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Devastated friends, family, colleagues and neighbours in Hertfordshire have paid tribute to the Hunts, who have been described as “the most gentle, beautiful family”, which is understood to include a third daughter.

Hannah Hunt (right) was described by her partner as ‘the love of my life’ ( Handout )

Hannah’s grieving partner, Alex Klein, is reported to have shared a tribute on social media, in which he wrote: “RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon.

“The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again ... I love you Hansy.”

As reported by The Telegraph and other outlets, he also posted a picture of the couple kissing in a swimming pool, and another attending an investor event, carrying the words “forever with me”.

On Thursday, jockeys at the Newmarket Racecourse wore black armbands in tribute to the family of the BBC commentator.

A minute’s silence was held at Ladies’ Day, while fellow commentator Richard Hoiles paid tribute at the outset of his coverage.

Jockeys wore black armbands in respect of BBC Racing radio commentator John Hunt ( Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images )

“It’s impossible to rationalise such a heinous, pointless and terrible act in modern-day society,” the BBC reported him as saying. “I’ve known John for 30 years. If you spend even a few moments in his company, the odds are that the talk will turn to family.

“It has been a folklore that after our annual shindig at Christmas 20-odd years ago, we’d all retired to the local pub and out would come John’s wallet with pictures of the girls at primary school.

“Words just seem hollow and inadequate in such circumstances and all we can try and do is provide some crumb of comfort by trying to exhibit the warmth and respect in which John and his family are held.”

Lea Holloway, 60, said she had known Carol since she was 16, telling reporters outside St James’ Church after a vigil on Thursday morning: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John. It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events. It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”