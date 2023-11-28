Warning over mystery chocolate bars sold at Christmas market as buyers fall ill

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested after chocolate bars sold a a Christmas market left adults and children ill.

The ‘Cali Gold’ bars were wrapped in orange packaging and gold foil, with labels claiming they were 70% dark chocolate, organic and fair trade.

Tests were carried out on the chocolates, sold at Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire, after reports they had been laced with drugs.

One man told the Daily Mail that his nephew had been rushed to A&E after “feeling spaced out”, while others said their children felt unwell within 20 minutes of eating the chocolate.

The police did not clarify which market stall specifically sold the chocolate or if the seller regularly attended the market.

The chocolates were advertised as ‘Cali-gold’ and wrapped in gold foiled packaging (Nottinghamshire Police)

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are aware of reports circulating online of people unknowingly purchasing chocolate laced with drugs from the Mansfield area over the weekend.

“Tests are in the process of being carried out but at present there is no evidence to support claims that the chocolate bars contained any illicit drugs.

“A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is assisting the police with our ongoing inquiries.

“The chocolate bars were reportedly sold in the orange ‘Cali-Gold’ boxes and golden wrappers pictured on Saturday (25 November) in Mansfield Market.

“Anyone who bought any of this chocolate or recognises the packaging in this image is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident 180 of 26 November 2023.”

Anyone who has eaten the bars and who has had symptoms is advised to call the NHS non-emergency number or their doctor for advice.

Dr Kakoli Choudhury, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) East Midlands, said: “If you have already eaten this chocolate and developed symptoms, please call NHS 111 or contact your GP.

“The small number of people who became unwell have fully recovered.

“Investigations are ongoing about what may have caused the illness.”

According to the Mansfield District Council website the market has been in place for more than 700 years and has a number of stalls that sell farm-fresh, high quality produce, friendly service and value for money.