For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men killed in what police say was a “targeted” shooting were a father and his son, detectives have revealed.

The pair were shot dead within an hour of each other on Wednesday night in two quiet Cambridgeshire villages six miles apart.

Three people were arrested after the killings in Bluntisham and in Sutton, near Ely.

A man was found shot in Bluntisham (PA)

Detective chief superintendent Jon Hutchinson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Working with local residents and family members we quite quickly established that the two victims were related and they were father and son.”

He said that the primary line of investigation was that the incident related to a “familial issue”.

“It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle,” he said.

“I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”

Officers called to reports of shots at a house in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 9pm on Wednesday found the body of a 32-year-old man. They are treating his death as a murder.

Seven minutes later, police received a report of shots in nearby Sutton near Ely, and found the body of a 57-year-old man at a house in The Row. His death is also being treated as murder.

Police forensics officers at the scene in The Row in Sutton, near Ely (PA)

Three people have been arrested for questioning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Mr Hutchinson said officers made a “very quick two arrests” in a hotel just outside Cambridge.

“In the early hours of this morning we did a joint operation alongside West Mercia Police, at which stage a 66-year-old man was arrested on the motorway by armed officers,” he said.

“Following his arrest, his vehicle was searched and I can confirm we have recovered a firearm.”

He said the man had been in police custody in Worcester and was being transported to Cambridgeshire for interview.

Neighbours in Sutton described hearing gunshots and seeing armed police arrive shortly afterwards.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public in Cambridgeshire. We have got full control,” Mr Hutchinson said.