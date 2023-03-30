Cambridgeshire shooting – news: Victims were father and son as police probe ‘custody battle’
Bodies of a 32-year-old and a 57-year-old found inside separate properties
The two men shot dead in villages in Cambridgeshire were father and son, police have revealed.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shooting of the victims in Cambridgeshire.
Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at just after 9pm on Wednesday with reports of gunshots.
Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound and are now treating his death as murder. Then at 9.37pm, police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, again reporting hearing gunshots.
The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds and his death is also being treated as murder.
A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of today in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.
All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Victims were father and son, police confirm
Detective chief superintendent Jon Hutchinson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said the two men shot dead in the villages of Bluntisham and Earith were “father and son”.
“Working with local residents and family members we quite quickly established that the two victims were related and they were father and son,” he said.
He said that the “primary line of investigation” was that the incident related to a “familial issue”.
“It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle,” he said. “I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”
Police ‘attempting to establish if firearm was legally owned'
Detective chief superintendent Jon Hutchinson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said that an “active line of inquiry” is “understanding whether that firearm was legally owned”.
He said that “at this stage we’re not looking for any further people in relation” to the incident.
The detective said that “a line of inquiry that we’re focusing on is that those people who are in custody are known to the deceased and have had recent contact with them”.
He said forensic work was going on to establish if the same weapon was used at both locations.
The two people arrested at a hotel just outside Cambridge were “from the local area but we’re trying to identify where they have been staying in recent days”, he said.
He added that the “initial arrests have been made for conspiracy to murder - that is likely to change as information develops in the hours ahead”.
Body brought out from Sutton house
Forensic officers have brought a body out of a house in The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire, into a private ambulance.
Police officers held up a black tarpaulin to shield the view.
Arrests made outside hotel near Cambridge, say police
Detective chief superintendent Jon Hutchinson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said that officers made a “very quick two arrests in a hotel just outside Cambridge“.
“In the early hours of this morning we did a joint operation alongside West Mercia Police at which stage a 66-year-old man was arrested on the motorway by armed officers,” he said.
“Following his arrest his vehicle was searched and I can confirm we have recovered a firearm.”
He said the man was in police custody in Worcester and is being transported to Cambridgeshire for interview.
Sutton victim described by neighbour as ‘tall, grey haired builder’
Samantha Inpey who lives in The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire, described the victim as “tall” with “grey hair”.
The 51-year-old IT worker told the PA news agency that she knew him “in passing”.
“I think he was a builder,” she said.
“He was working on his drive at the weekend. He had all the tools for putting patio paving slabs down so I have to assume he was a builder.”
Three forensic officers in white suits entered one of the two semi-detached houses that have been sealed off by murder detectives in The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday afternoon.
They went in via a gate next to the house rather than through the front door.
Watch: Three arrested after two men shot dead in ‘targeted’ attacks
Neighbour recalls seeing flashing lights, but heard no sirens
Sarah Lown, who also lives near to the houses sealed off by murder detectives in Sutton, said there were no sirens on Wednesday, “just the flashing lights”.
She said a man who lived at one of the properties sealed off by police “always had really fancy cars out the front, souped up, cool looking cars”.
“I don’t know if he worked with cars,” she said.
“I had never met him so I don’t know.”
Witnesses recalling hearing helicopter circling in Bluntisham
A woman who lives close to a new build cul-de-sac estate sealed off by murder detectives in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire said she could hear a helicopter circling on Wednesday evening.
The woman, speaking anonymously, said: “There was helicopter noise, that was late, around 10pm or 11pm, somewhere around that.
“I was in bed reading my book. It kept circling around, it was for at least half an hour before it went.
“Considering how quiet the village is it’s really surprising to hear this has happened.”
A neighbour said the row of new houses which is behind police tape are modern, built around two years ago.
Retail worker Sharon Coulson, 58, who lives nearby described Bluntisham as a “nice place to live, nice country walks, friendly, everybody says hello”.