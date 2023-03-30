Nashville school shooting – latest: Audrey Hale’s post about partner’s death revealed as motive still unknown
Jill Biden attends a vigil in the city as Kevin McCarthy refuses to commit to gun control legislation
US first lady Jill Biden attended a candlelight vigil in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night to honour the three children and three adults who were murdered at the Covenant School in the city on Monday morning.
Pupils Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney and staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill were shot dead when a shooter identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student of the private Christian elementary school, entered the building armed with two AR-15s and a handgun and began opening fire.
Earlier it emerged that Hale, had previously posted on Facebook about the death of a romantic partner, according to a former teacher, giving a possible clue to the motivation behind the attack.
Art college instructor Maria Colomy, who taught Hale at the Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, recalled a social media post from the shooter “openly grieving” the unknown individual and said that Hale had announced the bereavement and asked to be addressed as Aiden and by masculine pronouns from then on.
Nashville police chief John Drake has said that Hale was “under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder” before the killings, had hidden seven legally purchased weapons at home and that an unspecified “resentment” against the institution could have been the reason for the deadly assault.
Nashville shooting timeline: What we know so far
Monday’s shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville unfolded over approximately 15 minutes as a shooter opened fire inside, killing six people, before police arrived and fatally shot the suspect.
Three children and three adults were killed in the shooting at The Covenant School.
Here’s a look at what is known about the shooting and the Nashville police response:
Police response times to school shootings have come under greater scrutiny in the 10 months since the deadly event in Uvalde, Texas
ICYMI: How many schools shootings have there been this year after latest massacre in Nashville?
The mass shooting on Monday at a Nashville Christian elementary school was the latest instance in America’s worsening gun violence epidemic.
According to a Washington Post database, there have been 17 school shootings this year.
Overall, in 2023, counting the Nashville shooting, there have been at least 39 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 18 deaths, according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group.
Only three months into the year, 2023 has already seen more gun deaths on school grounds than in past years like 2016, and appears set to eclipse totals from other years like 2020, 2017, and 2014.
Though most of the deadliest mass shooters are white, children of colour face the most disproportionate threats from school gun violence, according to the Post, with Hispanic kids two times more like to face gun violence, and Black students three times more likely than the average.
Parkland dad calls for national education strike in response to Nashville shooting
Manuel Oliver’s son Joaquin was among 17 victims in Florida mass shooting in 2018.
How Washington reacted to the Nashville school shooting is sadly unsurprising
Passing a gun bill required just the right circumstances in Washington last year. Those don’t exist any more with Republican control, writes Eric Garcia.
ICYMI: Roughly one in 20 Americans own an AR-15 rifle as firearm’s popularity explodes despite role in mass killings
Alex Woodward has this report on a truly shocking statistic on an assault rifle that was originally intended strictly for military use but which is now owned by 5 per cent of the US population.
Tearful Melissa Joan Hart describes how she helped kindergarteners run to safety after Nashville shooting
‘They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,’ the actor says.
Amber Raiken has the details.
Democrat lawmaker interrupts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic rant to raise assault weapons ban
One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Democratic rivals in the House interrupted her transphobic rant about the Nashville attack during a committee hearing in order to inject his own take on the shooting.
The moment occurred on Wednesday during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee, where the two battled in a mostly empty committee room over blame for the horrifying attack that left three adults and three young children dead at a school.
Police have identified the suspected shooter by their name at birth; Hale reportedly was a transgender man who used he/him pronouns, though law enforcement officials initially described the suspect as a woman in the aftermath of the shooting. Police did not provide another name but on the suspect’s social media accounts they refer to themselves as Aiden.
ICYMI: What we know about Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale
To recap, a heavily armed 28-year-old killed six people at a Nashville elementary school in a devastating mass shooting on Monday morning.
Audrey Hale, a former student at the elementary school, allegedly entered The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, just after 10am.
Inside, the shooter opened fire on students and staff, killing six victims.
Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, headmistress Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61, all died in the attack.
Two responding police officers shot the suspect dead on the second floor just 14 minutes after arriving at the school.
Democrat and Republican in Capitol shouting match over gun safety: ‘Calm down? Children are dying!’
Two opposing US congressmen drew crowds of onlookers as they engaged in a blazing argument over gun control in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.
New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman had been giving a furious speech to reporters in a corridor outside the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening, accusing the Republicans of inaction.
“They’re cowards. They’re all cowards! They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children,” yelled Mr Bowman, a former school principal.
Kentucky GOP representative Thomas Massie then tried to butt in, prompting a shouting match between the two men.
“You know, there’s never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry [guns],” Mr Massie said.
Arizona governor’s press secretary resigns after ‘transphobe’ gun meme in wake of Nashville shooting
Right-wing Arizona caucus leader says staffer was ‘threatening to shoot people Democrats disagree with less than 12 hours after Nashville shooting’.
