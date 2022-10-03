Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.

A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets.

“Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of s*** and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for,” the climate activist said.

But Ms Ingram-Moore has hit out at the move to deface a memorial to her late father - who raised millions for the NHS in the Covid pandemic by doing laps around his garden - for this end.

“In reference to a protester pouring human waste over a memorial of my father, we are deeply saddened to see something that was meant to be a celebration of his life, and the causes that he stood for used in this way,” she tweeted.

On Monday, Derbyshire Police said a 21-year-old named Madeleine Budd had been charged with criminal damage.

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen following his charity work (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

It came a day after the young woman, from Kedleston Avenue in Manchester, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The protest involved a sculpture of Sir Tom that was erected in Thistley Meadow in Hatton, south Derbyshire, shortly after the 100-year-old died earlier this year.

The same black silhouette tribute was also defaced last year by vandals who sprayed “IRA” on it.