Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial
Police say a 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.
Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.
A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets.
“Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of s*** and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for,” the climate activist said.
But Ms Ingram-Moore has hit out at the move to deface a memorial to her late father - who raised millions for the NHS in the Covid pandemic by doing laps around his garden - for this end.
“In reference to a protester pouring human waste over a memorial of my father, we are deeply saddened to see something that was meant to be a celebration of his life, and the causes that he stood for used in this way,” she tweeted.
On Monday, Derbyshire Police said a 21-year-old named Madeleine Budd had been charged with criminal damage.
It came a day after the young woman, from Kedleston Avenue in Manchester, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police.
She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The protest involved a sculpture of Sir Tom that was erected in Thistley Meadow in Hatton, south Derbyshire, shortly after the 100-year-old died earlier this year.
The same black silhouette tribute was also defaced last year by vandals who sprayed “IRA” on it.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.