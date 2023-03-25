Devastated families of girls, 13 and 16, killed in Mother’s Day car crash pay tribute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The families of two teenagers killed in a car crash on Mother’s Day have paid tributes to the young girls.

Mariah Hussein, 16, and Kiara O’Lisa, 13, died at the scene in Disley, Cheshire in the early hours of Sunday 19 March.

Both were from Manchester and travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the crash with a Ford Fiesta.

Mariah Hussein, 16, died in the car crash in Disley, Cheshire on Mother’s Day (.Cheshire Police)

Mariah’s family said their daughter “had so much to live for” and are “shattered” after losing her.

They said they “can’t begin to explain how heartbroken we are as her parents” after losing their “beautiful baby” who was “full of life”.

They said: “As mother and father we are shattered and feel helpless but pray that our beautiful girl is at peace and have no choice but to accept this was the will of god. Mummy and daddy love you Mariah until we meet again my princess.”

The family of 13-year-old Kiara, also from Manchester, said she was a “very smart girl, wise beyond her years”.

They said: “Her smile could light up the darkest rooms. She was very outgoing and had lots and lots of friends.

“We will miss her infectious smile. Her cheekiness would drive us mad but also make us happy at the same time. We are at a loss at what to do. We are heartbroken and will miss our beautiful Kiara eternally.”

Kiara O’Lisa was only 13 when her life was cut short in the fatal car crash (Cheshire Police)

Two other passengers of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, an 18-year-old man from Cheadle, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was bailed pending further enquiries.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 20-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further checks. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.