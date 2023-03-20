Two girls, 13 and 16, killed in Mother’s Day car crash as four more in hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage girls have been killed in a car crash on Mother's Day.

The two girls, aged 16 and 13 died at the scene in Disley, Cheshire in the early hours of Sunday, 19 March.

Both of them were from Manchester and were travelling in a Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the crash with a Ford Fiesta.

The crash happened near Lyme Park (Google )

Police said their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers from Cheshire Police.

An 18-year-old man from Cheadle - the driver of the car - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital for further checks.

Two other passengers of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 20-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further checks. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Chesire Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Disley.

“At around 3.15am on Sunday 19 March officers were called to Buxton Road West following reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a red Ford Fiesta.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has knowledge of the movements of the cars that night, or dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.

Following the incident on Sunday morning, police sealed off the road as an investigation took place.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/quoting IML 1503647 or call 101.”

