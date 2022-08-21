Girl, 12, fighting for life after car crash as police hunt two men in Bentley who fled scene
Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision in Barnet
Police are hunting for two men who fled the scene of a car crash which left a 12-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition.
A Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental were involved in a collision in Barnet, west London, on Satuday night.
The 12-year-old, who was in the Astra, sustained critical injuries in the crash and was hospitalised.
The Metropolitan Police said on Sunday afternoon she remained in a life-threatening condition.
The force said the girl’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers.
Two men are believed to have been in the Bentley at the time of the crash on Colney Hatch Lane.
They fled the scene before the police arrived, according to the Met, who are now appealing for help in tracing them.
The Bentley has not been reported lost or stolen, the force added.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, which happened at 10.12pm on 20 August.
Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage has been urged to contact the force by calling 101 and giving reference number CAD 7888 20AUG22.
