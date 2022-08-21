For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting for two men who fled the scene of a car crash which left a 12-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition.

A Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental were involved in a collision in Barnet, west London, on Satuday night.

The 12-year-old, who was in the Astra, sustained critical injuries in the crash and was hospitalised.

The Metropolitan Police said on Sunday afternoon she remained in a life-threatening condition.

The force said the girl’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers.

Two men are believed to have been in the Bentley at the time of the crash on Colney Hatch Lane.

They fled the scene before the police arrived, according to the Met, who are now appealing for help in tracing them.

The Bentley has not been reported lost or stolen, the force added.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, which happened at 10.12pm on 20 August.

Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage has been urged to contact the force by calling 101 and giving reference number CAD 7888 20AUG22.