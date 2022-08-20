Turkey crash: Fifteen people killed and 22 injured as bus collides with emergency vehicles
Fifteen people have died and 22 were injured after a bus collided with an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, according to a regional official.
“In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance,” the governor of Gaziantep province, Davut Gul, said.
Local reports suggest that an ambulance, a fireengine and a bus carrying journalists were all involved in a collision with a passenger bus.
A passenger bus reportedly overturned on Saturday and dragged for several metres along the road. In the process it hit a fire brigade and paramedic team, who were responding to an earlier traffic incident, as well as hitting a broadcast vehicle belonging to Turkish news agency IHA, TRT World reported.
The governor said that three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists were among the dead.
The crash happened between Gaziantep and Nizip, close to Turkey’s border with Syria.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies