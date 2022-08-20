Jump to content
Turkey crash: Fifteen people killed and 22 injured as bus collides with emergency vehicles

Saturday 20 August 2022 13:27
(Independent)

Fifteen people have died and 22 were injured after a bus collided with an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, according to a regional official.

“In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance,” the governor of Gaziantep province, Davut Gul, said.

Local reports suggest that an ambulance, a fireengine and a bus carrying journalists were all involved in a collision with a passenger bus.

A passenger bus reportedly overturned on Saturday and dragged for several metres along the road. In the process it hit a fire brigade and paramedic team, who were responding to an earlier traffic incident, as well as hitting a broadcast vehicle belonging to Turkish news agency IHA, TRT World reported.

The governor said that three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists were among the dead.

The crash happened between Gaziantep and Nizip, close to Turkey’s border with Syria.

More to follow...

