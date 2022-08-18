For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The leaders of Ukraine and Turkey, along with the chief of the United Nations, met today in an attempt to strengthen a corridor moving grain from eastern Europe to the rest of the world and to explore ways to resurrect efforts at ending Russia’s six-month war against its western neighbour.

The summit between Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Volodomyr Zelensky and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lviv was being closely watched by the world.

“The visit of the president of Turkey to Ukraine is a powerful message of support from such a powerful country,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement, adding that he and Mr Erdogan discussed the grain initiative and armed conflict around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.

Turkey has been playing a key role in the conflict, hosting both the highest level peace talks so far between Russia and Ukraine as well as brokering a formula to get eastern European food out of the conflict zone.

At a press appearance, Mr Erdogan voiced sympathy for Ukrainians suffering violence and deprivation and noted that Turkey has sent 100 shipments of aid and hosted 325,000 war refugees, including more than 1,000 orphans and their caretakers.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after their meeting in Lviv on Thursday (REUTERS)

“The focal point of the trilateral meeting was finding a way to end the war,” Mr Erdogan said at a press conference. “Personally I have preserved my belief that the war will come to an end at the negotiating table. Essentially, Mr Zelensky and Mr Guterres have the same opinion. The aim is to identify the shortest and fairest route that brings us to the negotiating table.”

Mr Guterres hailed the grain corridor, already used to move 25 shipments of grain from Black Sea ports, as a possible building block for broader peace talks.

Moscow has carefully cultivated its ties with Turkey, which is emerging as a key economic hub for Russia amid harsh western sanctions. Ukraine is a customer of Turkish weapons and values Ankara’s role as interlocutor to Moscow, and Mr Erdogan may be carrying messages for Mr Zelenskiy from Russian President Vladmir Putin.

“Turkey has kept its relations with both countries,” said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat who is a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment. “Is it a double agent? No, because ultimately the role Turkey plays is as a facilitator trying to bring an end to the war.”

During the day of meetings, Mr Zelensky met privately with Mr Erdogan, and both met with Mr Guiterres. Publicly Mr Zelensky praised Turkey. But Mr Ulgen suggested that behind closed doors. Mr Zelensky likely urged Turkey to downgrade its economic engagement with Turkey.

Mr Erdogan likely sought to explore what conditions Ukraine would require for the resumption of peace talks between the two countries, which faltered following a 30 March Istanbul summit.

“Erdogan would want to know the conditions necessary for revival of the diplomatic negotiations,” said Mr Ulgen. “He wants to play an active role in that.”

Turkey has been harshly criticised in the West for welcoming Russian capital and expanding business ties with the country despite European sanctions. But Turkey has also expanded business ties with Ukraine, including in the sensitive defence sector. Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar met with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov along the sidelines of the presidential summit to discuss defence and security issues.

At the summit on Thursday, Turkey signed an agreement to help Ukraine rebuild war damage estimated at more than $100 billion.

More broadly, Russia’s war has initiated a dramatic historic shift. Over the centuries Ukraine helped Russia seize control of the Black Sea from Turks, who controlled the key Crimean Peninsula until the late 18th Century. A partnership with Ukraine will counter Russian influence over the Black Sea.

“Turkey’s policy is pro-Ukriane but not anti-Russia,” said Soner Cagtapay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “Turkey will do everything to make sure Ukraine is victorious while keeping ties with Russia economically.”