Man in court over murder of ‘proud’ mother-of-three

Andrew Simon Jenkins was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.

Bronwen Weatherby
Wednesday 31 August 2022 10:45
Mother-of-three Susan Moore was found unresponsive in a flat in Cwmbran on Saturday and died later in hospital (Gwent Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a “proud” mother-of-three.

Andrew Simon Jenkins, 48, is accused of killing Susan Moore at a house in Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, near Newport.

Police found 53-year-old Ms Moore unresponsive in Jenkins’ flat on Saturday morning following reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Although she was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, she later died of her injuries.

Jenkins, of Ty Tudur, Redbrook Way, was arrested and charged with her murder.

At a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Williams remanded Jenkins into custody until the next hearing which was set for November 25.

A trial date was set for February 27 2023.

Another man from Cwmbran, aged 45, was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement this week, Ms Moore’s family said they have been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by her death.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment,” they said.

“She was a proud daughter and mother-of-three who will be sorely missed.

“We as a family are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with inquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, of Gwent Police, who is leading the investigation, asked anyone who was in the area between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday, or anyone who spoke to Ms Moore between Thursday August 25 and Saturday, to come forward.

