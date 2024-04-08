Three women arrested in murder investigation after man found dead in Cardiff

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Cardiff.

A murder probe was launched after the 48-year-old man, from the Grangetown area of the city, was found by emergency responders in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday night.

The family of the victim have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 28-year-old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and a 43-year-old woman from Worcestershire remain in custody.

A police cordon remain in place in Caerau, a community in the west of Cardiff.

Detective superintendent Darren George, of the South Wales Police major crime team, said: “A murder investigation has begun, although arrests have been made the investigation remains in its very early stages, this is an appeal to witnesses who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11pm and midnight last night to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

“There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers conduct their enquiries.”

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to make contact quoting reference number 2400112146.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.