Man charged with murder of fellow care home resident after assault

A 44-year-old care has been charged with the murder of a fellow care home resident.

Rajinder Pall, of Lansbury Drive, Hayes, is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in connection with the death of John Hallisey, 60.

Mr Hallisey was assaulted at the supported unit in Lansbury Drive on Monday evening and died at the scene.

A post-mortem carried out on Wednesday found his cause of death was compression to the neck.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that both Mr Hallisey and Pall were residents at the facility.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the death of a resident at an adult residential home in Hayes have charged a man with murder. Rajinder Pall was charged on Wednesday, 4 January.

“Police were called at approximately 23:50hrs on Monday, 2 January to reports of a man assaulted at the supported residential accommodation in Lansbury Drive.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 60-year-old man died at the scene. He has been named as John Hallisey.

“His next of kin continue to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. Enquiries are ongoing.”