The mother of a British man shot dead in Jamaica has paid tribute to her “beautiful” son.

Sean Patterson, a 33-year-old personal trainer from west London, was killed in St James on Monday. He was said to be found with bullet wounds to his head and upper body.

His mother, Lesley Wright said her heart was in “pain” following his death.

“My beautiful son Sean,” she wrote on Facebook. “I don’t understand.”

Local media reported that Mr Patterson was shot at a guesthouse in the Bogue Hill area of St James.

He was confronted by a man with a gun while standing near the pool in the One Love Villa at around 11.45pm local time (4.45pm GMT) on Monday, it was reported.

The gunman is said to have then chased Mr Patterson for a short while before opening fire.

A 34-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody, according to local media.

Mr Patterson’s sister also paid tribute to him online.

“Well that’s one way to start the new year, finding out your baby brother has been murdered in Jamaica,” she wrote on Facebook.

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.”

Mr Patterson was shot dead in St James, Jamaica (file photo)

According to the Jamaica Star, Mr Patterson was transferred to Cornwall Regional Hospital after being shot but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He arrived in Jamaica on 29 December and attended an event on the north coast on Sunday, one of his friends told the outlet.

Mr Patterson is the first person to be murdered in St James since the start of the year, local media outlet the Jamaica Gleaner reported.

A total of 198 murders were recorded last year, it added.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said officials were “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities”.