Stormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his life

Stomzy has shared how a recent holiday with Adele changed his life.

The rapper told Zane Lowe that Adele is a “true friend” who he enjoys “really beautiful and deep conversations” with.

One of these chats, he said, led to a trip to Jamaica, along with Cleo Sol, Inflo, and April.

“It changed my life. It was the most beautiful… I can’t even explain, it was really, really beautiful, and really healing, and really peaceful,” he told Lowe.

Continuing, the Croydon artist said: “God was on that trip. God was with us.”

