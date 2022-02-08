A care worker has been jailed for life after he was caught raping a 99-year-old dementia patient as her family watched on helplessly via a hidden camera.

Phillip Carey, 48, admitted attacking his victim at the care home where he worked in Blackpool, Lancashire.

He was caught sexually assaulting his vulnerable victim on a secret camera her family had installed in her room after they became concerned for her welfare.

Carey pleaded guilty as Preston Crown Court, where he was jailed for life with a minimum of 10 years.

Prosecutors said the victim’s family became concerned when her behaviour suddenly changed.

She would not allow physical contact and begged her relatives when they visited: “Don’t leave me, they will hurt me.”

The family installed a covert camera in her room to try to discover what was causing her so much distress.

But to their horror they witnessed Carey enter the woman’s room, where he raped and sexually assaulted her on the live feed.

They immediately called police, who arrested Carey. He admitted his guilt in court after prosecutors presented forensic evidence and the camera footage.

Senior prosecutor Sophie Rozdolskyj, said after he was sentenced: “Carey abused his position of trust and targeted a vulnerable woman whom he should have been caring for.

“I am grateful to the victim’s family who have shown great strength throughout the Court proceedings.

“I hope today’s sentence provides them with some comfort, knowing Carey has been brought to justice for his actions.”

Additional reporting by SWNS