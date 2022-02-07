A four-year old girl has died and a three-year old boy is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on the M4 in Newport on Saturday.

Gwent police are appealing for information about the fatal collision, which involved a car and a van on the M4 westbound.

Officers have arrested a 41-year-old man, who was driving the van, and have charged him with causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury.

Four occupants of the car were taken to hospital and a man has now been released.

Emergency services, including two helicopters and three ambulances, attended the scene of the crash at just after 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1:41pm to reports of a road traffic accident on the westbound carriageway of the M4 near junction 28.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including a rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and an air ambulance.”

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward. They ask anyone with information to call 101 and quote 2200041245.